Whizz! Bang! Wow! – CeBIT 2017

The best of Australian and global technology innovations will be on show at CeBIT Australia this month, including automated and futuristic public transport, driverless cars, remote computer access, 3D scanning and holographic display technology, when the event opens at the International Convention Centre Sydney, 23-25 May 2017.

The Australian and New Zealand Driverless Vehicle Initiative (ADVI) will present an interactive pod which aims to accelerate the successful introduction of driverless vehicles in our region, alongside a Volvo, which is currently being trialled across Australia and New Zealand.

Another exhibitor, VicHyper ,will reveal an air-tight pod, called Hyperloop, which flies through a near-vacuum tube reaching speeds of up to 1,000km/h. It strives to get commuters and freight to their destination in the quickest, safest and most cost effective way possible.

Borne from the vision of Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, SpaceX, PayPal, Solarcity and OpenAI – Hyperloop is the futuristic fifth mode of transport after planes, trains, cars and boats.

Then there is 16-year-old Sydney high school entrepreneur, Ben Wang, who has designed RemoteBoot, a device that allows you to access a computer anytime, anywhere without having to leave it on, reducing the idle power consumption by 99 per cent. RemoteBoot found success on crowd funding website, Kickstarter, where it has seen over 400 individuals invest nearly $18,000.

“The difference between RemoteBoot and Wake on Lan (WoL) is the ability to control the computer without motherboard support or an ethernet connection,” says Wang. “I am looking forward to showcasing my innovation at the leading business technology event in Asia Pacific.”

Other showfloor features include:

Voxon Photonics have developed glasses-free 3D and hologram display technology that brings digital content to life without a barrier between you and the hologram

EORA 3D Scanner harnesses the power and optics of smartphones to capture all sides of an object in full colour with sub-100 micron accuracy reducing the part-count and cost of 3D scanning

Ever realised too late you left your iron, electric blanket or hair straightener on at home? Wirebutter is an IoT connected power board that allows appliances to be turned on or off remotely

In a cutting edge move, CeBIT Australia will feature live chat help stations by Worker Clicks, who have developed a turn-key “human to human” customer engagement and experience solution, allowing visitors to simply ‘tap’ the screens for real-time, face-to-face assistance.

In 2017, the showfloor will include three theatres and will host over 50 presentations on Internet of Things (IoT), digital marketing, user experience, workforce planning in the age of disruption, cyber-security, location data and more. While 6 strategic panels will delve into key issues facing the industry, including a CEO Panel, CIO Panel, Women in Tech, Next Gen & STEM, SME Growth and Innovators Panel.