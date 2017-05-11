PC/104-Plus computer features Intel “Kaby Lake” processor

Unitronix has released VersaLogic’s Liger a rugged new PC/104-Plus single-board computer (SBC) based on Intel’s new high performance “Kaby Lake” processor.

Liger combines high processing and video performance, moderate power consumption (12-14W typ.), hardware-level security, and backwards compatibility with systems using PC/104-Plus ISA or PCI expansion.

It includes an extensive set of features including the compact 4.3 x 3.8” (108 x 96 mm) PC/104 footprint, and on-board TPM (Trusted Platform Module) security chip.

The Liger’s powerful CPU and video processing capability, combined with a relatively moderate power draw and standard PC/104-Plus expansion, will enable high performance systems that are smaller, lighter, and more energy efficient. This powerful SBC is ideally suited for compute-intensive high-end applications such as flight navigation, guidance systems, and medical scanning / imaging.

The Liger provides compatibility with a broad range of x86 application development tools for reduced cost and development time.

Built-In Security

Its on-board Trusted Platform Module (TPM) security chip can lock out unauthorised hardware and software access. It provides a secure processing environment for applications in defence, medical, and industrial applications that require hardware-level security functions. Additional security is provided through built-in AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) instructions.

Powerful Video Processing

Liger’s dual mini DisplayPort video outputs support two independent simultaneous displays including Extended Desktop and Clone modes. Intel’s advanced HD 620 – Gen 9 compute architecture, 24 execution units, and GPU Turbo Boost contain on-board hardware acceleration for encode/decode of JPEG, MJPEG, MPEG2, AVC, MVC, HEVC 8-bit, VP8, VP9 and other standards. The graphics engine also supports DirectX 12, Open GL 4.4, Open CL 2.0, full HD video playback, and 4K UHD resolution up to 4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz.

On-board I/O

Its I/O connectivity includes dual Gigabit Ethernet ports with network boot capability, Two USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, four serial ports, eight digital I/O lines, I2C, and three timer / counters. A SATA (Revision 3) interface support high-capacity rotating or solid-state drives at up to 6 GB/sec. A Mini PCIe socket with mSATA capability provides flexible solid-state drive (SSD) options.