Connector range extended

RS Components has added 180 new products to its portfolio of connector devices from TE Connectivity.

A number of the new connectivity devices are manufactured from Glow Wire materials, which meet the electrical safety test required by the IEC/EN60335-1 standard. This makes them suitable for integration in equipment for the European market, especially for household appliances but also for a wide range of applications including HVAC equipment, lighting systems, security systems and industrial controls.

The additions include the Glow Wire compliant universal Mate-N-Lok connector housings, which have a 6.35mm-centreline pitch and are compatible with standard Universal Mate-N-Lok pins and sockets. Offering a finger-proof egg-crate design for improved safety, and ideal for either panel-mount or wire-to-wire applications, the devices include positive-locking latches that provide a secure mating connection and prevent accidental un-mating due to high vibration or shock; and the housings are polarised to prevent mis-mating. The pin and socket contacts can be intermixed in the same housing using standard 0.05mm to 5mm² Mate-N-Lok contacts.

A second addition is the Val-U-Lok connector housings range, which has been expanded with devices accommodating Terminal Position Assurance (TPA). Once again meeting Glow Wire and UL90V0 standards, the double-row receptacle housings offer a 4.2mm centreline and have an easy mate/un-mate design with keying for accurate alignment and an integral housing locking latch for secure mating. The housings accept optional TPA devices to ensure that the terminals are fully seated in the housings and prevent terminal back-out due to vibration, shock or pulling forces and are inter-mateable with existing Val-U-Lok connectors and headers. They support wire-to-panel, wire-to-wire and wire-to-board applications.

The third range is the Power Triple Lock (PTL) series contacts, which are tab and receptacle contacts for use in high reliable power and signal applications. The PTL connector contacts are made from copper alloy with pre-tin plating and are available in a range of wire sizes. Three different material options are also available with temperature ratings up to 105°C as standard, a high-temperature version rated to 150°C, and a Glow Wire version (up to 750°C with no flame per IEC60335-1).

Also joining the TE range available from RS are modular screw-less PCB terminal blocks, which have a 5.08mm pitch and a high-density space-saving compact design to enable quick assembly without the need for any special tooling, with versions available with actuation levers. In addition, the Micro-MaTch range of IDC ribbon-cable assemblies is now stocked by RS, designed for use in wire-to-board interconnections and terminated at both ends with a Male-on Wire Micro-MaTch connector.

The devices have been designed to help prevent fretting corrosion, which is the traditional failure mode in tin-plated connections. The contacts are fully protected by red polyester housings, have a compact space-saving design with a 1.27mm pitch, and are available with 200, 150 and 70mm cable lengths.