Visitor management software is a Sine of the times

Australian visitor registration software used in 600 cities globally is preparing to launch in the world’s second-largest nation.

Sine is a visitor management platform developed in South Australia, which increases visitor check-in efficiency while also working as a security tool.

Its app is being used at hospitals, schools, construction companies, industrial facilities and other businesses in more than 600 cities worldwide. Sine’s clients include a number of large corporations such as General Electric, Coca-Cola and Vodafone.

The software allows visitors, couriers and guests on site to sign in using an available tablet or mobile device.

A notification is then sent to the requested staff member and the program monitors the visitor’s time on site.

Based in the South Australian capital Adelaide, Sine is set to expand into India and surrounding regions in the coming months as part of a collaboration with Hewlett Packard and JLL.

Sine managing director Antony Ceravolo said the inspiration for the app came from automated airline check-ins at airports.

“If you are running a big asset like the Melbourne Cricket Ground and you have players arriving, there will be about eight or nine visitor books where details need to be entered,” he said.

“A lot of the time is being spent manually recording and typing up details in an excel spreadsheet but now the time it takes and the resources you need are being dramatically reduced with Sine.

“Sine is fast becoming the ‘VISA’ of site registration and the expert of determining who you are. It integrates itself with other systems to become more than just logging in and out.”

Sine also includes an instant messaging service to contact visitors in case of an emergency.

Any visitor to a site can download the app on Android or iOS devices. They then spend about a minute registering their details such as phone number, photo and email address. Once complete, users can visit multiple sites and log in through a simple tap or swipe.

Ceravolo, who was also a co-founder of movie streaming site LoveFilm, said the process reduced paper-based registration by half during the first check-in and up to 10-fold for repeat visitors.

The project began as a school visitor app in Adelaide where guests were recorded on the cloud-based system and matched against compliance and watch lists to strengthen safety measures.

Sine has since expanded its vision to improve safety into multiple industries.

Instant messages are sent to users to notify them in case of an emergency, making it a highly reliable resource as it ensures all users are reached.

Ceravolo said the app’s features made reporting and recording easier because it linked all devices to a dedicated Sine account.

“Sine is also the only (guest-registration) program in the world that is using location based servicing to allow you to check in on your phone based on your physical location,” he said.

“These features make it really useful for big facilities, sports stadiums and even supermarkets.”

Sine now has offices in Dublin, London and New York to help service its thousands of clients across the globe.

It is expected to complete the move into the Indian market by the middle of this year.