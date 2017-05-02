Vicor introduces high-performance MIL-COTS DC-DC converters

DCM_MFM_VIA
The DCM VIA family are ruggedised modular DC-DC converters in a thermally adept, low profile (9.3 mm) VIA package, with wide input voltage range specifications and isolated, regulated high efficiency outputs.

This new DC-DC converter range features enhanced functionality and performance, including EMI filtering, transient protection, inrush current limiting, as well as a secondary-referenced control interface for trim, enable and remote-sensing, according to the manufacturer.

Two new MIL-COTS (M-Grade) versions are available now, with 270V (160 – 420V input voltage range) DCM 3714 VIA family and nominal output voltages of 24V and 28V with up to 500 Watts of output power.

Complementing these high voltage MIL-COTS DCM VIA’s is a new MFM 270V filter module (MFM filter).  This  dense, low-profile filter provides front-end transient protection and EMI filtering when used with any Vicor M-Grade 270V DCM 3714 VIA module. This combination enables power engineers to rapidly meet conducted emissions and conducted susceptibility requirements per MIL-STD-461E/F and input transients per MIL-STD-704F. The MFM 270V filter module is housed in a 1714 VIA package (size: 1.76” x 1.40” x 0.36” / 44.6 mm x 35.5 mm x 9.3 mm), accepts an input voltage of 160 – 420 VDC and can deliver up to 640 Watts of power.

Military Grade DCM VIA Family of Parts
Nominal
Input Voltage		 Package Input
Voltage Range		 Output Voltage
5V 12V 15V 24V 28V 48V
300V 3714 VIA 180 – 420V 400W 600W 500W 500W
270V 3714 VIA 160 – 420V 250W 500W 500W 500W 500W 500W
48V 3414 VIA 36 – 75V 180W 320W 320W 320W 320W 320W
28V 3414 VIA 16 – 50V 160W 320W 320W 320W 320W 320W

New MIL-COTS DCM VIA’s:
Green= released

 

New MIL-COTS DCM VIA Filters:

Military Grade DCM VIA Family of Filters

 
Input Voltage Range

MMaximum Power

 Transient Compliance Module Compatibility Dimensions
160 – 420V 640W MIL-STD-704F 270 VIN DCM VIA and ChiPs 1.76 x 1.40 x 0.36 in
44.6 x 35.5 x 9.2 mm
16–50V 350W MIL-STD-704A/E/F

MIL-STD-1275D/E

 28 VIN DCM VIA and ChiPs 1.76 x 1.40 x 0.36 in
44.6 x 35.5 x 9.2 mm

Green= released