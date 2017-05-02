Vicor introduces high-performance MIL-COTS DC-DC converters

The DCM VIA family are ruggedised modular DC-DC converters in a thermally adept, low profile (9.3 mm) VIA package, with wide input voltage range specifications and isolated, regulated high efficiency outputs.
This new DC-DC converter range features enhanced functionality and performance, including EMI filtering, transient protection, inrush current limiting, as well as a secondary-referenced control interface for trim, enable and remote-sensing, according to the manufacturer.
Two new MIL-COTS (M-Grade) versions are available now, with 270V (160 – 420V input voltage range) DCM 3714 VIA family and nominal output voltages of 24V and 28V with up to 500 Watts of output power.
Complementing these high voltage MIL-COTS DCM VIA’s is a new MFM 270V filter module (MFM filter). This dense, low-profile filter provides front-end transient protection and EMI filtering when used with any Vicor M-Grade 270V DCM 3714 VIA module. This combination enables power engineers to rapidly meet conducted emissions and conducted susceptibility requirements per MIL-STD-461E/F and input transients per MIL-STD-704F. The MFM 270V filter module is housed in a 1714 VIA package (size: 1.76” x 1.40” x 0.36” / 44.6 mm x 35.5 mm x 9.3 mm), accepts an input voltage of 160 – 420 VDC and can deliver up to 640 Watts of power.
|Military Grade DCM VIA Family of Parts
|Nominal
Input Voltage
|Package
|Input
Voltage Range
|Output Voltage
|5V
|12V
|15V
|24V
|28V
|48V
|300V
|3714 VIA
|180 – 420V
|400W
|600W
|500W
|500W
|270V
|3714 VIA
|160 – 420V
|250W
|500W
|500W
|500W
|500W
|500W
|48V
|3414 VIA
|36 – 75V
|180W
|320W
|320W
|320W
|320W
|320W
|28V
|3414 VIA
|16 – 50V
|160W
|320W
|320W
|320W
|320W
|320W
|Military Grade DCM VIA Family of Filters
Input Voltage Range
MMaximum Power
|Transient Compliance
|Module Compatibility
|Dimensions
|160 – 420V
|640W
|MIL-STD-704F
|270 VIN DCM VIA and ChiPs
|1.76 x 1.40 x 0.36 in
44.6 x 35.5 x 9.2 mm
|16–50V
|350W
|MIL-STD-704A/E/F
MIL-STD-1275D/E
|28 VIN DCM VIA and ChiPs
|1.76 x 1.40 x 0.36 in
44.6 x 35.5 x 9.2 mm
