TVS diodes for smartphones and other mobile devices

Toshiba has announced the launch of a new line-up of low-capacitance TVS diodes for use in high-speed interfaces in mobile devices, including smartphones, tablet PCs and wearable devices.

The line-up covers ten products to protect high-speed interfaces, including USB 3.0/3.1 and HDMI, from electronic discharge (ESD) and noise. Shipments start from today.

The new series offers five products for 3.3V lines and five for 5.0V lines, allowing users to select the product that matches the required interface voltage of their system.

The TVS diodes are fabricated with a newly developed EAP-IV process, which utilises the company’s proprietary snapback technology. It improves dynamic resistance, which absorbs ESD and noise, by approximately 50 per cent compared to Toshiba current products, realisng a low clamping voltage.

Static electricity tolerance is claimed to be improved by approximately 75 per cent against Toshiba’s current products, which is said to contribute to improvements in system reliability.

Also, depending on the mounting space of sets, users have a choice of three packages. SOD-962 (SL2) (0.62 x 0.32mm) and SOD-882(CST2) (1.0 x 0.6mm) are small-size packages suited for multi-ports including the increasingly adopted USB Type-C. The flow-through DFN10 package (2.5 x 1.0mm) reduces the inductance that occurs from wiring.