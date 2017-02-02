Toshiba still looking for investment in its memory chip business

Canon prioritising its own growth could be a stumbling block for the tech giant investing in up to 20 percent of the Toshiba’s memory chip business, according to Reuters.

Toshiba needs the funds to cover a multi-billion write down, which has been peripherally affected by the accounting scandal of 2015. If the company fails to find an investor before the end of the financial year in March, the writedown would wipe out shareholder equity, which now stands at $3 billion due to the aforementioned scandal.

Canon CEO Fujio Mitarai told the Japanese-based Kyodo news agency that it would be willing to give a helping hand, but there had been no formal approach. Mitara said that Toshiba is an important buyer of its chip-making equipment.

But Canon CFO, Toshizo Tanaka, seemed ot nix the idea at a earnings briefing that was held recently.

“We need to prioritise investment on our own growth,” he said.