Standalone security solution for data centres

Online and data security specialist Trend Micro has announced the availability of the company’s latest TippingPoint NX Series Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention Systems (NGIPS).

The new system includes a standalone NGIPS solution that delivers up to 100GB inspection throughput with low latency. It is designed for data centres and enterprise networks with high performance requirements, and is said to protect critical infrastructure, data and vulnerable applications in real-time from known, undisclosed and unknown vulnerabilities without adversely affecting network performance.

The 7600NX provides data centres processing massive amounts of traffic with a comprehensive security solution that can easily scale to evolving performance requirements. It uses a combination of technologies such as deep packet inspection, threat reputation and advanced malware analysis to detect and prevent attacks across data center environments.

“Customers with high traffic environments require a solution that can operate seamlessly and help prioritise the threats they need to focus on first,” said Don Closser, vice president and general manager for Trend Micro TippingPoint.

The Series is able to reduce administration time and prioritise security coverage with Enterprise Vulnerability Remediation (eVR), which allows customers to import vulnerability scans into the TippingPoint Security Management System, map them to Digital Vaccine filters and take immediate action. This threat intelligence provides the visibility necessary to optimize the overall security posture of an organization.

The TippingPoint 7540NX NGIPS is also available with up to 40GB inspection throughput.