Short-throw projector lights up room

Sony has announced the expansion of its ultra short-throw home theatre line-up with the introduction of the VPL-VZ1000ES 4K HDR home theatre projector.

Designed to integrate into people’s homes, Sony’s latest innovative laser light source projector is High Dynamic Range (HDR) compatible with native 4K resolution. It can be positioned six inches away from the wall and throws a 254-cm (100-inch) image, measured diagonally in 16:9.

When powered off, the device virtually disappears into the décor. It is now possible to have an immersive viewing experience for a wide range of residential applications, from a home theatre to a living room or bedroom, no matter the design or layout of a house.

The VPL-VZ1000ES is approximately 925 x 494 x 219mm in size and weighs about 35 kg. This is approximately 40 per cent smaller than the currently available Sony VPL-GTZ1 4K ultra short throw and will have a lower manufacturer’s retail price.

It generates 2,500 lumens of colour light output. Sony’s SXRD panels, coupled with the Z-Phosphor laser light engine, produce high dynamic contrast, enhancing the highlights and lowlights of HDR content. The projector’s Z-Phosphor laser light source hits peak brightness much quicker than conventional projector lamps. Brightness and colour accuracy are also maintained longer, reducing the inconvenience of lamp replacement.

The form factor of the VPL-VZ1000ES opens up a whole new set of usage scenarios. It is designed for large display sizes in small spaces, as well as locations with high ceilings. Since the projector is mounted in front rather than behind the viewers, there are no issues with shadows or obstructions from ceiling lights or fans. You can turn any wall into a life-sized window to another world. And for modern houses and apartments with large windows and limited wall space, a drop-down screen in front of the window enables great viewing of TV, movies and sports. When the show is over, raise the screen, and once again enjoy your view.

The VPL-VZ1000ES ultra short throw 4K HDR home theatre projector will be available in Australia from April 2017.