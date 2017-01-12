Samsung to launch foldable phone late 2017

Rumour has it that Samsung and LG will be launching their versions of the foldable smartphone in the second half of the year.

According to the Korea Herald, the Samsung device will be released in the third quarter. It could have been on the shelves earlier, but profit and marketing issues have been the stumbling block.

If the launch date is correct, it could clash with the release of the iPhone 8, which will not please the marketing team for Cupertino. It would be pretty hard for Apple to compete with a foldable phone when it comes to “wow” factor.

Both LG and Samsung will be releasing 100,000 units, a relatively small number. Whether this is due to production capacity or caution as to how the smartphones will be received is not known. However the market is expected to grow up to 167 million unit sales by 2022.

The Samsung device can be used as a 7-inch tablet once it is unfolded, according to sources.