Rugged VPX carrier cards feature a high-speed PCI express interface

A range of 3U mezzanine carrier cards provide are a solution for interfacing a PMC or XMC module to a VPX computer system. The carrier card routes power and bus signals to a plug-in mezzanine module through the VPX card slot connector. Industrial I/O and configurable FPGA modules from Acromag or other vendors are supported.

Compatible VITA 65 module/slot profiles are:

MOD3-PER-1F-16.3.2-2 / SLT3-PER-1F-14.3.2,

MOD3-PAY-1D-16.2.6-11 / SLT3-PAY-1D-14.2.6

These carriers are suitable for high-performance industrial, defence, scientific research, and telephony systems requiring high-speed I/O expansion. The VPX4810-LF is available in three versions: air-cooled, conduction-cooled and a Ruggedised Enhanced Design Implementation (REDI VITA 48).

Features include:

