Rugged VPX carrier cards feature a high-speed PCI express interface

A range of 3U mezzanine carrier cards provide are a solution for interfacing a PMC or XMC module to a VPX computer system. The carrier card routes power and bus signals to a plug-in mezzanine module through the VPX card slot connector. Industrial I/O and configurable FPGA modules from Acromag or other vendors are supported.
Compatible VITA 65 module/slot profiles are:
- MOD3-PER-1F-16.3.2-2 / SLT3-PER-1F-14.3.2,
- MOD3-PAY-1D-16.2.6-11 / SLT3-PAY-1D-14.2.6
These carriers are suitable for high-performance industrial, defence, scientific research, and telephony systems requiring high-speed I/O expansion. The VPX4810-LF is available in three versions: air-cooled, conduction-cooled and a Ruggedised Enhanced Design Implementation (REDI VITA 48).
Features include:
- Holds one PMC/XMC module
- PCIe bus 8-lane Gen 1 or 2 interface backplane connection
- Air-cooled, conduction-cooled, REDI versions
- Half-length PCI card
- 3U VPX carrier board delivers 25W of power to one PMC/XMC site
- Supports standard PMC/XMC modules (IEEE 1386.1)
- Conforms to VPX VITA 46.0, 46.4 and 46.9 specifications and optionally VITA 48
- Supports front or rear panel PMC/XMC I/O
- Supports 64 I/O lines (P14, VITA 46.9) via the P2 VPX connector
- 3V PCI-X signaling PMC site
- +12V and –12V provided to PMC/XMC site
- Monitors FRU information and module temperature