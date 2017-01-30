Redflow shows faith in batteries by extending warranty

Australian energy storage specialist Redflow has announced that it has extended the warranty for its 10 kilowatt hour (kWh) ZBM2 and ZCell zinc-bromine flow batteries to 10 years.

Previously, Redflow warranted the electrode stack in its batteries for 10 years or 36,500 kilowatt hour (kWh) output, whichever came first, and for three years for auxiliary components such as electrolyte tanks and pumps.

Redflow’s entire battery is now covered by the 10-year/36,500kWh warranty, which aligns it with emerging industry standard warranties for residential and commercial energy storage systems.

Redflow CEO Simon Hackett said the 10-year warranty showed the company’s commitment to quality. “This assures customers that Redflow batteries are a long-term proposition,” he said. “What makes Redflow’s 10-year warranty such outstanding value is that our zinc-bromine flow batteries sustain their 10 kWh of storage capacity for that entire 10 years, rather than losing capacity over time, as occurs with lithium-based and lead-acid batteries.”

Redflow’s 10-year warranty applies to its ZBM2 10kWh modular energy storage product, which is sold worldwide, as well as to its residential product bundle, available in Australia under the ZCell name.