Power amplifier IC gives car speaker consistent sound quality

Toshiba has launched the TCB502HQ – a 4-channel power amplifier IC that detects output offset voltage, a factor in speaker burnout.
The new IC integrates a newly developed, full-time offset detection circuit that detects output offset voltage even during sound reproduction, preventing speaker burnout.
Manufacturers constantly seek to respond to consumer demand by refining the sound quality of car audio and the new IC supports this with integration of a current-feedback system like that found in high-end hi-fi audio. This prevents sound quality degradation at wide bandwidths and secures consistent sound quality.
|Main Specifications
|Part Number
|TCB502HQ
|Maximum Output Power
|49Wx4ch (Vcc=15.2V,RL=4Ω, JEITA max)
|Operating Supply Voltage
|6V to 18V
|Output Offset Voltage
|70mV
|Output Noise Voltage
|33uV (BW=A-weight)
|Embedded Functions and
Features
|– High output and low distortion
– Built-in mute and standby functions, offset detection, short circuit detection, and half short circuit detection
– 6V operation (engine idling reduction capability)
– A range of protection circuits (thermal, overvoltage, output to VCC, output to GND, output to output protections)
|Package
|HZIP25-P-1.00F
|Sample Price (with tax)
|500 yen