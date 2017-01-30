Philips Lighting appoints new MD for Australasia

Philips Lighting has announced the appointment of David Gardner as Country Manager and Managing Director for Philips Lighting, Australia and New Zealand. Gardner’s appointment comes following the retirement of Rob Fletcher from the GM role, which he had held since 2013.

In his role, Gardner will oversee the Philips Lighting businesses in Australia and New Zealand, leading a team of over 120 employees. He is tasked with capitalising on industry trends and growth opportunities to strengthen Philips Lighting’s market leadership, driving innovation through new business solutions and services, and ultimately delivering on the company’s global vision to improve three billion lives a year by 2025.

Gardner has a deep technical expertise stemming from more than 30 years of experience in the electrical industry across a broad range of business leadership roles. He joins Philips Lighting from Schneider Electric where he held a variety of roles over almost 24 years, most recently being the Vice President of Clipsal & Schneider Electric Partner Business.