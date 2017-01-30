Nighthawk M1: First Gigabit LTE router from Netgear

Netgear and Telstra have announced the launch in February 2017 of the world’s first Gigabit LTE device – the Nighthawk M1 mobile router.

The Nighthawk acts as a mobile hotspot with the functionality of a travel router, supporting up to 20 Wi-Fi devices on a single connection so you can securely share your mobile internet with family or co-workers while on the go, at home, when travelling.

Combining download speeds up to 1Gbps, support for Category 16 LTE Advanced, 4X4 MIMO and four-band Carrier Aggregation, the router can serve as a media hub for streaming and playing multimedia entertainment. It is an app-driven user experience, has parental control options, an improved JumpBoost feature, and a long-lasting battery for continuous use.

The Netgear mobile app controls the key functions of the Nighthawk M1, along with Wi-Fi management of the connected devices, storage, security and parental controls. The app will allow quick and easy configuration of the M1 device and provides the ability to check data usage directly from the app. The app also allows viewing of media files and play-back on the mobile device.

Nighthawk M1 has no software to install and is claimed to be set up in a matter of minutes — just power on and connect. It can be used in areas that lack physical wiring such as camp sites or regional areas, or for renters on holiday or in short-term living arrangements. If you’re a road warrior on a business trip, in a field office or a construction site, the router keeps you and your work mates or colleagues connected.

Features of the device