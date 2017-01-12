New toughpad for rugged enterprise environments

Panasonic, has announced the new fully rugged 10.1-inch FZ-A2 Android Toughpad, the latest addition to its Toughbook family.

Equipped with enterprise-class features, the FZ-A2 comes with the Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system and Android for Work’s enterprise security built-in.

At just under one kilogram, the FZ-A2 tablet is light weight for easy portability and is said to have been certified by an independent third-party testing lab to meet MIL-STD-810G certification to ensure unmatched durability.

The FZ-A2 offers protection from drops of up to five feet1 and has achieved an IP65 rating for protection from dust and water.

Equipped with an 800 nit, 10-point capacitive touchscreen display, the FZ-A2 tablet is said to have bright, crisp imagery in any condition whether workers are using their mobile devices in an indoor hospitality environment or outdoors in the field. Its screen can be used with or without gloves to capture signatures or other annotations in direct sunlight or even in the rain. The FZ-A2 tablet is also equipped with an 8MP rear camera for high-quality, professional image capture.

The rugged tablet is powered by an Intel Atom processor with software encryption for enterprise-grade security and management features. The highly secure platform is ideal for use in home health and other environments that must meet HIPAA requirements for enhanced data and privacy protection.

Designed with enterprise class features such as an end-user changeable, hot-swappable battery, the FZ-A2 delivers more performance hours per shift. Its thin, powerful form factor with multiple interfaces is ideal for such applications as kiosk in retail environments. Programmable front facing buttons make daily tasks more efficient. The FZ-A2 tablet provides greater expandability with Panasonic’s industry leading reliable connectivity for mobile workers who need dependable and fast access to data or the ability to process documents in the field for guided selling and direct store delivery.

Users can select one of three integrated configurations each equipped with optional features, including an integrated barcode reader for retail kiosk or warehouse and distribution applications, a Smart Card Reader for enhanced security, and an additional USB port for increased peripheral device connections. The optional forklift or vehicle mount and desktop cradle accessories, combined with the tablet’s thin, portable form factor, provide the flexibility for workers to use the tablet as a handheld or mount the device for delivery and route driving.

Features include: