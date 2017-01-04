Motion sensor helps fitness fanatics

STMicroelectronics is claimed to be helping social-fitness fans stay motivated with innovative, smart motion sensors that enable always-on tracking applications to run for longer and record progress more accurately.

These sensors, the LIS2DS12 three-axis “pico” accelerometer, LSM6DSL/M six-axis inertial module, and the new eCompass, are claimed to help track movement continuously with minimal impact on device battery life. This is because the sensors perform various motion-related calculations efficiently on-chip instead of using the main system processor.

Pre-embedded algorithms that include high-precision pedometer, step detection, step counting, and motion and tilt detection effectively reduce engineering efforts and accelerate time to market for imaginative new apps on devices such as fitness bands, medical monitors, personal navigation and Internet of Things (IoT) nodes, in addition to smartphones and wearable devices.

The LSM303AH eCompass combines an accelerometer with a magnetic sensor that more than doubles the heading accuracy of other eCompass or pure magnetometer solutions tested at the same geographical latitudes, claims the manufacturer. Combined with the continuous accurate step monitoring, this is said to ensure precise location awareness by dead reckoning where there is no GPS signal, such as in offices, car parks, or shopping malls. In addition, ST has engineered software that simplifies user calibration of the temperature drift and the magnetic sensor.

ST’s smart sensors also implement selectable power modes and resolution that help optimise energy efficiency and performance. Additional features that simplify system design include an embedded FIFO, built-in self-test, integrated temperature sensor, and programmable interrupts for conditions such as freefall.