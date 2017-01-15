Lynton moves on from Sony

Sony Entertainment chair and CEO Michael Lynton has resigned from his positions at the Japanese CE giant and will become chair of Snap, the parent company of Snapchat.

The departure seems amicable for both parties as the transition is going to take about six months until Sony find the right person to replace him

Lynton has been in charge of Sony Pictures for 13 years and CEO of Sony America for two years. He was in charge when the huge hack of Sony Pictures in 2014 when a group calling itself the Guardians of Peace managed to access invaluable information including unreleased movies.

“I have been involved with Evan and Snapchat since its early days,” said Lynton in a statement released to the media. “Given its growth since then, decided the time was right to transition and focus on my role as Chairman of the Board of Snap Inc. I leave Sony with great pride in all we have accomplished together, and confidence that the broad changes we have made and new management team we have assembled over the last few years will strengthen the company overall.”