HTC Launches HTC Desire 628 with JB-Hi Fi

HTC has announced the launch of the new HTC Desire 628, a bold, beautiful and feature packed device that raises the bar for mid-range smartphones.

Launched as an unlocked smartphone in partnership with JB Hi-Fi, the HTC Desire 628 delivers more of what consumers love, setting a new standard in the mid-range category.

Available in brilliant Cobalt White with blue trim, the HTC Desire 628 delivers quality sound, more entertainment and crystal clear photos making your memories last longer. Featuring a beautiful dual colour design, great cameras front and back and awesome 5″ display the Desire 628 breaks the mold, making it perfect for fun and entertainment on the go.

“The HTC Desire 628 strikes the perfect balance between style and functionality with its stunning HD display and unique dual colour design,” said Ben Hodson, Country Manager, HTC Australia and New Zealand. “With consumers seeking a full range of smartphones at a variety of price points, the HTC Desire 628 delivers extraordinary value for consumers seeking a powerful proposition at an affordable price.”

“We have been selling HTC smartphones for many years and HTC is a trusted brand for both our staff and customers,” said Gary Siewert, GM of Marketing, JB Hi-Fi. “HTC products are consistently innovative and of outstanding quality. With the launch of the HTC Desire 628, JB Hi-Fi is proud to stock the largest range of HTC smartphones, of any retailer in Australia.”

Style Leader –vibrant dual colour meets full glass front

With the 5″ super LCD 2 display, the HTC Desire 628 stands out from the crowd with its stylish yet daring design and comfortable grip. The handy 720p HD display allows you to enjoy movies, photos, games and online content like never before.

Design-wise, the HTC Desire 628 breaks the mold, going dual colour in style with its vibrant, high-contrast colour combination. This is brilliantly coupled with a full glass front that blends seamlessly into the side frame for a clean and crisp look.

Next Level Sound Quality –HTC BoomSound Profile

Smartphones have become an essential tool for consumers who love listening to music, making sound quality one of the most critical features. With the HTC Desire 628, simply push play while wearing earphones and you’ll hear how the unique HTC BoomSound Profile enhances every sound and takes music, movies and games to the next level with clear vocals, deep bass and fine audio detail.

Epics photos and superb selfies any time –13MP main camera and 5MP front camera

Your favourite moments are often the most unexpected, so your smartphone needs to make it easy to capture great images in an instant. The HTC Desire 628 features a 13MP main camera that takes high-resolution photos, while capturing detailed 1080p video at 30 fps. The f/2.0 aperture and BSI sensor let you take better pictures in low light, while the built-in Photo Editor provides the tools to realise your photo’s true potential.

The HTC Desire 628 also sports a high quality 5MP selfie camera that helps you look great on the go, with Voice Selfie and Live Makeup – features that let you look sensational.

Theme it your way – HTC Themes

The HTC Desire 628 lets you stand out from the crowd with its unique, distinctive & bold design. In addition, the HTC Desire 628 allows you to customise everything from wallpapers, icons, fonts and ringtones to suit your style. There are hundreds of awesome themes to choose from and you can even create your own themes using your favourite photos.