Gas monitor runs for two years non-stop

Honeywell’s BW Clip4 is a new four-gas, portable monitor that, once turned on, can operate continuously for two years without the need to change sensors or charge batteries, helping customers boost safety compliance and reduce maintenance costs.

Suitable for oil and gas, wastewater, heavy manufacturing, confined space and other applications, the monitor is claimed to reduce maintenance costs associated with fleets of portable gas detectors by eliminating repair work and the need to stock additional sensors and spare units. Because it’s always on, the BW Clip4 helps drive safety compliance by assuring that workers wearing the device are protected, claims the manufacturer.

“The BW Clip4 operates on a fit and forget cycle—simply turn it on once and replace the detector two years later when the unit prompts you to do so,” said Ken Schmidt, VP/General manager for Honeywell Industrial Safety. “It offers a whole new combination of benefits in multi-gas detection that haven’t been possible until now: two years of battery runtime without re-charging or changing batteries, small size and ease-of-use, the functionality of a multi-gas detector, and improved safety compliance.”

Using non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) technology, the BW Clip4 is said to consume 1000-times less battery power than a catalytic bead (pellistor) sensor, the traditional technology used to detect flammable gases in a portable device. Other features include: