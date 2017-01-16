GaN joins wireless charging standards organisation

GaN Systems, a manufacturer of high voltage, high current, and high frequency wireless charging, has joined the AirFuel Alliance, a global, nonprofit consortium of industry leaders responsible for developing wireless charging standards.

GaN Systems will aid the Alliance by bringing its wireless technology experience, by extending beyond the previously assumed limits of wireless charging, and by assisting the development of global wireless charging standards.

Wireless charging is growing at a compound annual growth rate in excess of 60 per cent. Until recently, this market has been dominated by low power (<15 W) applications achieved with silicon-based transistors. Contributing to this growth is the market demand for wireless charging systems which operate at power levels greater than 15 watts.

GaN Systems’ gallium nitride (GaN) transistors meet this demand by enabling efficient resonant wireless charging at power levels from 25 W to 2,500 W. These high power levels make it possible to rapidly charge multiple phones and tablets simultaneously, as well as larger devices such as laptops, power tools, robotics, drones and two-wheelers.

Wireless Charging Solutions Power Level Application Optimal Solution 5 W Wearables Silicon 10 W Mobile Phones Silicon 33 W Multiple Phones, Tablets GaN 70 W Laptops, Drones GaN 200 W E-bikes, Industrial Robots GaN 1 kW Appliances GaN 11 kW+ Automotive GaN

In addition to enabling efficient higher power wireless charging, GaN transistors provide two major benefits: reducing system size two/three times, and reducing charging system cost.