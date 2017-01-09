Dolby appoints new head of HR

Dolby Laboratories has appointed Linda Rogers as Senior Vice President, Human Resources. Rogers will look for new ways to empower and inspire Dolby’s employees to advance the science of sight and sound.

With almost 20 years of industry experience, Linda was most recently managing Work Reimagined, her own consultancy. Previous to that, Rogers was the Chief Human Resources Officer at eSilicon Corporation and held a number of senior strategy and human resources roles at Sun Microsystems. She has also held several HR roles with Computer Sciences Corporation in the U.S. and Europe.

“Linda is an experienced global human resources and strategy leader who will help us continue retaining and attracting the best talent around the world,” said Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories. “Her deep understanding of both strategic planning and workforce development will help us succeed in our key initiatives while ensuring that Dolby is a diverse and inclusive environment where we can all do our best work.”

Dolby currently has over 2,000 employees across 20 countries in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Linda will be based in Dolby’s headquarters in San Francisco.