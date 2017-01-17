Continuum opens Sydney office

Continuum provides a vertically integrated IT service delivery platform, is expanding the company’s role in the Asia Pacific (APAC) market with a new regional headquarters in Sydney, Australia.

Frank Bauer, who was part of Continuum’s founding team, will help to lead the company’s regional expansion and commitment as the new APAC Managing Director.

The new office underscores Continuum’s tremendous partner growth in the Australia and New Zealand markets over the past two years. The investment will help Continuum to directly support partners as they expand across the Asia Pacific region, maintain high service levels and build on strong demand for the company’s products and services.

“The investment highlights the increasing importance of the Asia Pacific market to Continuum, driven by robust demand for our offerings in Australia and New Zealand,” said Chief Revenue Officer Robert Kocis. “While it reinforces our commitment to our regional partners, the new office also represents our first step in expanding our footprint in this high growth and competitive market.”

Bauer’s 18 years of IT channel experience will be instrumental in Continuum’s APAC success, leading the strategic initiative to build a strong regional foundation. He will work in close cooperation with regional Managed Service Providers (MSPs), IT Service Providers (ITSPs) and Office Equipment Dealers (OEs) to achieve their business goals.