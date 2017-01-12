Compact design of amplifier improves efficiency

Mitsubishi Electric will present a hands-on mini lab showcasing its high-efficiency, wide-band Doherty Amplifier at their booth at Radio & Wireless Week, Jan. 16-17, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency, Phoenix, Arizona.

The company will also present a technical paper describing this wide-band Doherty power amplifier design technique for next generation LTE base stations using the latest Mitsubishi Electric GaN transistor technology.

To break the inherent narrow-band limitation of conventional Doherty design methodology, the paper proposes a frequency dependency compensating circuit and a modified quarter wavelength inverter incorporating the transistor package parasitic elements.

With improved bandwidth and efficiency compared to earlier design methodologies, this compact design delivers more than 2.5W of average power with efficiencies above 45.9 per cent across the full 3.0-3.6GHz band (20MHz LTE signal).

This allows customers the ability to design more competitive LTE amplifiers capable of carrier aggregation scenarios in this band. In conjunction with digital pre-distortion to maintain -50dBc ACLR, the use of the wide-band efficient GaN Doherty design can reduce the complexity and energy consumption of the radio, further reducing the base station total cost of ownership. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the Mitsubishi Electric booth at RWW2017 for more information and to view the latest GaN technology in action.

Mitsubishi Electric’s full line-up of GaN devices, with frequencies in L-, S-, C-, and Ku-bands at output powers ranging from 2W to 100W, supports a wide variety of end-communications applications, including cellular base station, satellite, ground station and point to point.