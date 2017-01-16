Certificated in-vehicle computer with latest Skylake CPU

Backplane Systems Technology has released the Neousys Technology’s Nuvo-5100VTC, a rugged embedded system meeting EN 50155 certification designed for railway and in-vehicle applications.

The Nuvo-5100VTC features state-of-the-art Intel 6th Generation Core processor to exhibit good computing performance for emerging high-end requirements, while its proven fanless design maintains EN50155 TX class temperature range from -40℃ to 70℃.

Aiming particularly at railway and vehicle usage, the Nuvo-5100VTC offers Gigabit PoE+ ports with M12, x-coded connectors to guarantee best signal integrity and extremely rugged Ethernet connectivity.

It also integrates CANbus 2.0 and isolated DIO to interact with in-vehicle devices. Additionally, four mini-PCIe slots are available to supply a versatile means of wireless communication by installing 3G, 4G, WIFI and GPS modules. The Nuvo-5100VTC is shipped with Neousys’ patented damping bracket to protect hard drives against shock and vibration in the vehicle.

The Nuvo-5100VTC features intelligent ignition control, M12 PoE+ ports and CANbus and has undergone severe tests, including EMI/EMS, rolling vibration/shock, cooling and dry heat, to ensure flawless performance in railway applications.

Key features: