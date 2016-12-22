Automotive connectors for hybrid-electric vehicles

RS Components has announced the availability of two high-quality connectors from Amphenol that are designed to meet the demands of use in hybrid-electric vehicles (HEVs).

Key applications for the new MSD and mini-MSD connectors include high-energy storage systems for the battery Manual Service Disconnect (MSD) used for servicing plug-in HEV (PHEV) systems.

The Amphenol MSD device uses a two-stage lever to open the high-voltage interlock loop (HVIL) circuit prior to the separation of the high-voltage contacts. It is also a tool-free solution for disconnecting the internal high-voltage battery pack, while protecting the high-voltage battery pack from short circuit. All high-voltage conduction surfaces on the receptacle assembly are also finger-proof touch safe.

The mini-MSD connector is based upon the MSD device, but is smaller in size to provide a more compact solution. Both the MSD and mini-MSD feature the two-stage lever, which provides an HVIL time delay as well as two integrated internal HVILs. Neither model requires ‘unmating’ tools and both are available with various fuse ratings, in addition to offering a receptacle that can be either front or rear mounted.

Many countries across the world are taking steps to deal with increased pollution levels and traffic congestion and this includes promoting increased adoption of HEVs.

All Amphenol’s products for HEVs are built to work in a range of harsh environmental conditions, such as vibration, humidity, dust, salt and temperature extremes. Other characteristics of the MSD and mini-MSD connectors include: current handling up to 630A for the MSD and up to 400A for the mini-MSD based on fuse selected; high durability that allows more than 50 mating cycles; and sealing to IP67 and IP6K9K (mated). The connectors also handle temperature extremes by using a unique cooling structure with a double-channel design that lowers temperature rises. The operating temperature range is from –40°C to +85°C.