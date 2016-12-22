Asia-Pacific smart home market to grow massively

Research and Markets report the “Asia-Pacific Smart Homes & Buildings Market (2016-2022)” says that the Asia Pacific smart home and buildings market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 37.1 per cent during the forecast period.

The smart homes and buildings market offers superior safety and security arrangements, addressing major concerns of the end users, says Research and Markets.

Automation has allowed round-the-clock self-operated surveillance, which works in a highly efficient manner, providing information through smart applications at any place and any time, minimising the concerns of consumers.

The trend of the older population living away has given rise to the development of mobile health, addressing the concern of safety and security of the elderly.

Mobile health gives easy access to healthcare applications which can be used to monitor the health of the elderly. The development of mobile health is indeed a driving factor for the smart homes and buildings market, as a higher number of nuclear families will lead to higher adoption of the technology and drive revenue flow of the market.

These topics and more are covered in the report, which can be downloaded here.