Artificial Intelligence research venture between UTS and Chinese government

A new joint centre for advanced research into key sciences and technologies has been set up between the University of Technology Sydney and the China Electronics Group Corporation (CETC).

Located at UTS, the Australia-China Research Innovation Centre in Information and Electronics Technologies (IET) will be governed and managed by representatives of both UTS and CTEC, and funded by up to $20 million over five years by CETC, a leading Chinese company specialising in electronics, telecommunications, sensing, big data and ICT.

The Centre will conduct long-term research projects into information, communications and electronics, and gradually extend to include other Australian and Chinese universities as well as the CSIRO, creating an international innovation hub for IET innovation.

Research will focus on: