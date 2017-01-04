Artificial audio intelligence for smart home devices

Audio Analytic, a company that specialises in Artificial Intelligence, will be demonstrating a range of new features for its ai3 platform at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, USA.

Every sound tells a story – especially in the home. Voice recognition has become a standard user-interface in the Smart Home, opening up new product opportunities and use cases. Sound recognition is a different technical challenge from voice recognition and requires a different approach, but like voice recognition, sound recognition creates compelling new-use cases for smarter living.

Audio Analytic’s ai3 software can be embedded in low-power Smart Home devices, enabling them to recognise a range of sounds within the home and take automated action. All sound recognition is conducted on device with no requirement to stream audio to the cloud, ensuring user privacy, security and peace of mind.

With ai3 inside, a Smart Home device can recognise the sound of a window breaking or a smoke alarm while a home’s occupants are out, alerting the owners and emergency services and triggering other devices within the home to take appropriate action. A smart device in a nursery can recognise the sound of a baby crying and play a lullaby, soothing baby back to sleep so parents and baby get a restful night.

At CES, Audio Analytic will for the first time demonstrate a new sound profile being added to the ai3 platform. The software can now also recognise the sound of a dog barking so absent dog owners can monitor their pet’s wellbeing – and their home’s security – remotely.

The company will also showcase Custom Sound Recognition – a new feature which enables end-users to program devices to recognise and alert them to specific sounds within the home such as individual doorbells and whitegoods alerts.

In addition, the ai3 platform is now capable of Audio Anomaly Detection – understanding the normative pattern of sounds within an individual home and sending an alert whenever deviations occur, such as aggressive shouting or slamming doors. This has many potential applications in security and also elderly care.

The ai3 platform has been adopted by numerous original equipment manufacturers and chip companies, with a range of consumer devices already containing the software in the market and more slated to launch in 2017.