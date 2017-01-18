Android Wear 2.0 for smartwatches due Feb

Google Wear 2.0, the updated operating system for wearables and smartphones, is said to be due for release on Feb 9, according to a report from ibtimes.

The new version is said to be being released at the same time LG will be releasing its Watch Sport and Watch Style watches. The watches will start being sold the day after the Google Wear announcement, with roll outs to other territories starting soon after.

Although LG will be first to market, Android-specific website, Android Police, says that Google itself is working on a couple of devices that might be released under the underutilised Nexus brand.

Both the LG watches will come with OLED touchscreens, Bluetooth capabilities and wifi.