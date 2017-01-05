Wireless earbud drowns out ambient noise

Earbud manufacturer, Nuheara, has announced the launch of its flagship product, IQbuds, at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

Nuheara IQbuds are claimed to allow users to augment and control their audio environment to hear what they want to hear.

IQbuds have launched with a range of features and an app that allows users to control how they hear the world around them and connect to their digital devices.

Features include:



Advanced Speech Amplification – Nuheara’s SINC (Super Intelligent Noise Cancellation) technology enhances users’ ability to hear speech in noisy environments, such as crowded restaurants, pubs, parties, networking events, outdoors, sporting events, conferences and more. This is not simply noise amplification. IQbuds let you drown out ambient noise while elevating speech above the noise for much clearer conversations.

– Nuheara’s SINC (Super Intelligent Noise Cancellation) technology enhances users’ ability to hear speech in noisy environments, such as crowded restaurants, pubs, parties, networking events, outdoors, sporting events, conferences and more. This is not simply noise amplification. IQbuds let you drown out ambient noise while elevating speech above the noise for much clearer conversations. High-end Sound Fidelity – The truly wireless earbud category has been associated with average music quality. IQbuds deliver high-end sound fidelity with great base, powerful volume if you want it, and clarity you come to expect from high quality over-the-ear headsets.

– The truly wireless earbud category has been associated with average music quality. IQbuds deliver high-end sound fidelity with great base, powerful volume if you want it, and clarity you come to expect from high quality over-the-ear headsets. Blended Hearing – IQbuds introduce real augmented hearing in a truly wireless earbud. Users can blend their digital streaming audio with their physical world to create a powerful blended audio experience and maintain situational awareness when desired.

– IQbuds introduce real augmented hearing in a truly wireless earbud. Users can blend their digital streaming audio with their physical world to create a powerful blended audio experience and maintain situational awareness when desired. Tap Touch Control – Consumers navigate between IQbuds features with simple tap touch control on the ear. The important tap touch capability is unique to Nuheara and gives you control of music, phone calls and the ability to orchestrate a listening experience by effortlessly moving from your physical world to digital world and back again, all without the need to touch your phone.

– Consumers navigate between IQbuds features with simple tap touch control on the ear. The important tap touch capability is unique to Nuheara and gives you control of music, phone calls and the ability to orchestrate a listening experience by effortlessly moving from your physical world to digital world and back again, all without the need to touch your phone. Battery Life – Nuheara has achieved the best battery life currently available in a hearable device. A single charge of IQbuds provides 16 hours of on-the-go Bluetooth streaming and 32 hours of on-the-go hearing augmentation.

The Customisable iOS and Android Nuheara App

A simple-to-use app that lets individuals customise how they hear the world around them drives the Nuheara IQbuds experience. The Nuheara app is both Apple iOS and Android compatible. The company built its app to allow people to customise how they hear their environment and personalise their own listening profiles.

IQbuds provides four ways to control how you hear in the environment around you.

1. Users can choose from a range of optimised hearing experiences for different locations and situations.

2. Users can dynamically control the level of noise cancellation.

3. Users can dynamically control the level of speech amplification (SINC).

4. Users can customize their EQ frequency range.

IQbuds provide 3 ways to personalize your listening profile.

1. Users can adjust the left and right ear to hear independently.

2. Users can adjust the volume in each ear to fit their own personal experience.

3. Users can select their preferred personal listening profile from five default settings.