Watertight product range expanded

Switchcraft is widening its offering of watertight products and has introduced a new range of 3.5mm stereo panel mount jacks available in locking and sealed, flush mount and compact rear-mount versions.

They are designed for the manufacture of audio products for outdoor, medical devices and instrumentation.

The locking and sealed version is available in front- and rear-mount options, sealed to IP66 when mated and the M6 threaded bush is for use with locking plugs such as the Switchcraft 35HDL Series.

The flush mount is available unsealed or sealed and the sealed version is rated IP66 when mated. The front-mount design mounts flush with panel.

The compact rear mount has nickel-plated brass housing and contacts.

Both the locking and sealed and flush mount are rated for 5,000 mate/unmate cyles with durable nickel-plated housing and high-quality beryllium copper contacts. All options are three conductor open circuit and mate with any standard 3.5mm stereo plug.