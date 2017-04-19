Toshiba’s market share grows

Toshiba Tec Information Systems is the 2016 A3 multi-functional peripheral (MFP) market leader in China with a 16.4 percent share. This marks the 17th consecutive year Toshiba has held the top position since 2000. Toshiba’s market share has increased by half a percentage point from 2015 according to regional industry analyst firm, KeyResearch.

In China, 655,200 A3 MFPs were sold in 2016 representing a 4.8 percent year-over-year market increase. Toshiba’s sales have increased 8.4 percent during that time, a growth ratio stronger than that of the market.

To retain the highest share in China, Toshiba introduced its entry-level monochrome A3 MFPs, the e-STUDIO2803AM series and e-STUDIO2809A series, in autumn 2015. The compact and lightweight MFPs offer easy operability while the products’ toner and other consumables extend use to lower operating cost. Toshiba’s latest monochrome series were specifically developed based on the needs of customers in China.

“Since No.1 is always bench-marked in the market, we should keep driving innovation and delivering fascinating products to the market,” says Satoshi Matsumoto, President of Toshiba Tec Information Systems. “Obviously, it is not easy to keep the No.1 position, which is always targeted by competitors. Therefore, we keep providing high quality products & services, qualified operation and building mutual trust with customers and partners. In the future business, we hope that we are targeting No.1 not only in quantity, but also in business quality.”