Speedcast wins systems integration contracts

Speedcast International has won two new systems integration projects with a fabricator for the oil and gas industry.

In both contracts, Speedcast has been named telecoms systems integrator, responsible for all telecommunications components.

Under the terms of the agreements, Speedcast will design, integrate, test and deliver the entire communications systems solution.

The first of these projects is in support of a new wellhead platform to be located offshore Brazil and the telecom package includes 14 systems. The second of these projects is for a new pipeline support platform to be located in the Gulf of Mexico and the telecom package includes 19 systems.

These systems include elements such as wide-area and local-area networks, closed-circuit television (CCTV), company phone, public address and general alarm (PAGA), television receive-only (TVRO) and meteorological monitoring.

“Being awarded the telecommunications component for both of these projects is evidence of the great strides we are continuing to make in growing our systems integration business,” said Keith Johnson, EVP of Energy, Speedcast. “These wins not only position us well for ongoing and continued support of these projects, but also for future projects. Our global systems integration team offers our customers tremendous value by ensuring their communication system needs are designed, integrated and installed using an experienced, certified and trained global team.”

Speedcast’s systems integration experience includes engineering and design, procurement, testing, installation and maintenance for complete communications needs – from entertainment systems and security and monitoring services to navigation equipment, video streaming, internet of things (IoT) and more.