Simple solution to complicated motor control problem

Two years ago, Solcon Industries released the DriveStart to deliver on a promise – create a medium voltage motor control that costs less and requires a smaller footprint than a variable frequency drive (VFD).

“One of our customers required a simple, yet complicated solution – bring a motor up to speed,” said Gil Briman, CEO for Solcon Industries. “They were dealing with an insufficient power grid and paying high charges during peak times. The DriveStart not only solved their issues but was embraced by our customers across the global industrial landscape.”

The DriveStart, an IGBT-based medium voltage soft starter, is available up to 6.6kV at 750A.

How does Solcon help customers with insufficient power grids? On a turbo vacuum blower at a paper mill in Indonesia, a DriveStart was commissioned to overcome issues with a weak power supply, high inertia start and other conditions. The DriveStart limited the starting current to lower than nominal because it accurately controlled the speed in order to prevent over speed.

“The DriveStart’s integrated Solcon datalogger and control program accurately adjusted the acceleration of the motor load to optimize the power usage,” said Jonathan Barrie, senior director of product management and global marketing

“We created a great motor control and now it’s commissioned in other fields including mining, gas production, sludge pumps and others,” says Briman.