Resistors for power management applications

Stackpole is offering resistors constructed with metal foil technology. This precision design allows Stackpole to achieve tolerances down to 0.5 per cent, TCR’s of 50 ppm TCR in resistance values down to 0.25 milliohms.

These low-resistance values are suitable for power management applications where high efficiency is a priority allowing design engineers to dissipate less power for control. Stackpole has two series that offer this foil technology, CSNL and CSS/CSSH Series.

Both the CSNL and CSS/CSSH Series have good performance over life, temperature cycling, moisture, and short time overload with typical resistance shifts less than 0.5 per cent. To accommodate various applications, the manufacturer offers these parts in a range of case sizes ranging from 0603 up to 4527.

The CSNL and CSS/CSSH Series are suitable for a variety of power control and power management applications in products ranging from low to high volume consumer electronics, and a range of portable electronic devices. These foil resistors are also a great choice for electric motor control, fuel powered engine control, DC-to-DC converters, frequency converters, and a wide range of power supply applications.