Partnership for energy storage solutions in Australia

Carnegie Clean Energy, through its 100% owned subsidiary Energy Made Clean, has submitted a response to the Government of South Australia’s Expression of Interest process regarding the provision of utility scale battery energy storage solutions into the South Australia electricity network.

Carnegie is currently the largest Australian designer and integrator of utility scale battery storage solutions. Carnegie is one of the largest employers in the renewable energy industry in Australia with a team of over 100 and has delivered more than 25 utility scale battery systems across Australia.

Carnegie has teamed with Samsung SDI, a manufacturer and supplier of utility scale lithium ion battery cells. The world’s largest battery storage facility, a 120MWh plant commissioned earlier this year in California, used Samsung’s batteries and was delivered in a six-month timeframe.

Lendlease Services will also be part of the project, via its Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) joint venture with Energy Made Clean. Lendlease has approximately 3,000 people and has a presence in every Australian state and territory, including a team on the ground in South Australia currently delivering distribution network construction and maintenance services.

Carnegie’s consortium also includes financial, project and energy retailing partners and preferred locations for a range of different energy storage blocks across the South Australian electricity network.

“As renewable energy penetration inevitably increases across the country, the need for utility scale energy storage will grow in lockstep,” says Carnegie’s managing director, Dr Michael Ottaviano. “Carnegie’s approach is focused on finding economical ways of delivering this emerging product at strategic locations where it can be of most benefit. The deployment of utility scale battery systems creates an opportunity for South Australia and Australia to develop a new local industry and export this capability throughout our region.”