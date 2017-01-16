Panasonic robot delivers medicine, clears dishes

Panasonic has started demonstrating its domestic indoor delivery robot, HOSPI, at a variety of venues in Japan.

Already operating autonomously in hospitals delivering medicines, HOSPI is now looking to branch out into the hospitality industries including working in hotels and airports.

HOSPI uses sensors and collision avoidance technology to move around and is not yet capable of climbing stairs, so can only be used on a single floor.

It is not quite five-feet in height. Its ‘face’ is a screen where it interacts with people by displaying text or a smile.