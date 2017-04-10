New embedded PCs from ICP

ICP Electronics Australia has released the ICP DAS’s XP 8331-CE6 and 8731-CE6 series of embedded compact PCs.

The new XP-8331-CE6 and XP-8731-CE6 are the new generation of Windows CE 6.0-based PACs from ICP DAS. They come equipped with an x86 CPU (1 GHz, dual-core), VGA connector for video output, 2x USB 2.0 port, 2x Ethernet ports and 4x serial ports and 1/3/7 I/O slots for high performance parallel I/O modules and serial I/O modules.

The XP-8331-CE6 and XP-8731-CE6 also have expandable I/O ports, the XP-8331-CE6 has three of these ports, while the XP-8731-CE6 has seven ports. These ports allow the expansion of the XP-8331-CE6 and XP-8731-CE6 capabilities to include functions such as motion control, frequency input, PWM output, memory, counter input, plus many more.

The benefits of running Windows CE 6.0 on XPAC includes hard real-time capability, small core size, fast boot speed, interrupt handling at a deeper level and achievable deterministic control. The XPAC is also capable of running PC-based control software such as Visual Basic .NET, Visual C#, etc. This new Series offers all of the features of both traditional PLCs and Windows capable PCs.

Key features: