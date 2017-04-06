MIPI Alliance expands popular CSI-2 camera specification beyond mobile

The MIPI Alliance, an international organisation that develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries, has released MIPI CSI-2SM v2.0, a next-generation advancement of its MIPI Camera Serial Interface (CSI-2) specification.

The new release will allow designers to target complex imaging and vision needs for mobile, the Internet of Things (IoT), wearables, medical, augmented and virtual reality, drones and automotive systems.

Key MIPI CSI-2 v2.0 enhancements:

RAW-16 and RAW-20 color depth that vastly improves intra-scene High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Signal to Noise Ratio (SNR) to bring “advanced vision” capabilities to autonomous vehicles and systems

Expanded virtual channels from 4 to 32 to accommodate the proliferation of image sensors with multiple data types and support multi-exposure and multi-range sensor fusion for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) applications such as enhanced collision avoidance

Latency Reduction and Transport Efficiency (LRTE) provides increased image sensor aggregation without adding to system cost; facilitates real-time perception, processing and decision-making; and optimizes transport to reduce the number of wires, toggle rate and power consumption

Differential Pulse Code Modulation (DPCM) 12-10-12 compression, which reduces bandwidth while delivering superior SNR images devoid of compression artifacts for mission-critical vision applications

Scrambling to reduce Power Spectral Density (PSD) emissions, minimize radio interference and allow further reach for longer channels