Mini-Circuits have introduced the BW-VX-1W54+ series – a precision fixed attenuator that operates from DC to 50GHz.

They are available in multiple attenuation configurations from 3 dB to 20 dB (3, 6, 10, and 20 dB), can handle up to 1 watt of average power and have a typical VSWR of 1.20:1 providing efficient power usage with low power reflected back to source.

These 2.4 mm male-to-female connectors with a rugged construction, are ideal for instrumentation and test set up applications.