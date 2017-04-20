Lighting event part of Sydney’s Vivid

One of the world’s leading players in the regulation of electronics and lighting will be presenting in Sydney at the end of May at the sparc-FMA Lighting and Facilities event.

Swiss-based Gilles Thonet, who is Head of ICT Standards Coordination, IEC International Electrotechnical Commission is a major global opinion-leader in new developments in the electronics area.

He will be joined by other international presenters including Ron Bakker a leading UK architect and Partner in UK firm PLP Architecture.

Also presenting will be Julian Fogarty General Manager – Brand, Innovation and Technology of Spotless and Australian Astronomer, Professor Fred Watson who is Head of Lighting Environment, Australian Astronomical Observatory.

Sparc-FMA International Lighting & Facilities Event (sparc-FMA) will once again be part of the Vivid Ideas program at Vivid Sydney, the world’s largest festival of light, music and ideas.

The Vivid Ideas program brings the world’s greatest minds, innovators and industry leaders to Sydney to build engagement between the creative industries and the broader economy, exploring trends, movements and opportunities that shape society and business through public talks, industry seminars, conferences, workshops and debates.

As a joint initiative of Lighting Council Australia and the Facility Management Association of Australia, sparc-FMA is run by the industry, for the industry.