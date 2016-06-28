EVO1 speaker at HiFi Show

Australian loudspeaker innovator VAF Research will unveil its first new loudspeaker in three years, the high-performance ultra-compact VAF EVO1, at Melbourne’s International HiFi Show this week.

On the VAF’s 112.5-square-metre stand, the tiny speakers will take up only a small space, but deliver a huge sound from two separate drivers that require no subwoofer to produce strong bass performance. This makes a pair of VAF EVO1s ideal for inner-city lifestyles where consumers refuse to compromise their home music and movie sound experience due to limited apartment space.

A pair of the VAF EVO1 speakers, which measure 366mm high, 220mm wide and 336mm deep, start at $2999. As well as your choice of timber finishes, the speakers offer a stylish optional finish of vee-shaped blond wood inset into dark wood. The EVO1 is part of VAF’s flagship Signature Series.

VAF Research, maintaining its nearly four decades of HiFi innovation, will have the first pair of limited edition VAF EVO1 speakers on display at the International HiFi Show, which runs at the Pullman Mercure Hotel, in Albert Park, from July 1-3. The VAF stand will contain the full VAF range of speakers and supporting audio equipment, with represented brands including Anthem, Densen and Chord, plus compelling show specials.

The VAF team for the International HiFi Show includes the company’s founder, Philip Vafiadis, who will demonstrate its flagship Signature speakers and General Manager, Simon Wilde, who designed the new VAF EVO1.

Simon Wilde said the new speaker was designed to deliver a full, rich sound for people who lived in apartments. “Not everyone has the space for our flagship Signature speakers, but everyone loves to listen to their favourite music on outstanding speakers,” he said.

“The beauty of the VAF EVO1 is that a pair of them deliver a terrific sound, producing beautiful bass and lovely clear audio reproduction throughout the frequency range. While VAF does have smaller speakers in our range, they require a subwoofer to produce the best sound.

“A single pair of our new ultra-compact speakers can deliver that same experience on their own.”