EVO1 speaker at HiFi Show

Australian loudspeaker innovator VAF Research will unveil its first new loudspeaker in three years, the high-performance ultra-compact VAF EVO1, at Melbourne’s International HiFi Show this week.
On the VAF’s 112.5-square-metre stand, the tiny speakers will take up only a small space, but deliver a huge sound from two separate drivers that require no subwoofer to produce strong bass performance. This makes a pair of VAF EVO1s ideal for inner-city lifestyles where consumers refuse to compromise their home music and movie sound experience due to limited apartment space.
A pair of the VAF EVO1 speakers, which measure 366mm high, 220mm wide and 336mm deep, start at $2999. As well as your choice of timber finishes, the speakers offer a stylish optional finish of vee-shaped blond wood inset into dark wood. The EVO1 is part of VAF’s flagship Signature Series.
VAF Research, maintaining its nearly four decades of HiFi innovation, will have the first pair of limited edition VAF EVO1 speakers on display at the International HiFi Show, which runs at the Pullman Mercure Hotel, in Albert Park, from July 1-3. The VAF stand will contain the full VAF range of speakers and supporting audio equipment, with represented brands including Anthem, Densen and Chord, plus compelling show specials.
The VAF team for the International HiFi Show includes the company’s founder, Philip Vafiadis, who will demonstrate its flagship Signature speakers and General Manager, Simon Wilde, who designed the new VAF EVO1.
Simon Wilde said the new speaker was designed to deliver a full, rich sound for people who lived in apartments. “Not everyone has the space for our flagship Signature speakers, but everyone loves to listen to their favourite music on outstanding speakers,” he said.
“The beauty of the VAF EVO1 is that a pair of them deliver a terrific sound, producing beautiful bass and lovely clear audio reproduction throughout the frequency range. While VAF does have smaller speakers in our range, they require a subwoofer to produce the best sound.
“A single pair of our new ultra-compact speakers can deliver that same experience on their own.”
Pingback: Hands on: Samsung Gear Icon X - Technology flare()
Pingback: LifeBEAM Launches Vi, the World's First True AI Personal Trainer, on Kickstarter - Technology flare()
Pingback: Best Music Streaming Service for You - Technology flare()
Pingback: A look at Steve Jobs’ biggest failures as Apple CEO - Technology flare()
Pingback: Neil Young on His Support for Bernie Sanders and Why Trump Is "Interesting" - Technology flare()
Pingback: Neil Young on His Support for Bernie Sanders and Why Trump Is "Interesting" - Technology flare()
Pingback: Vivo Enters Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands on IDC Q1 2016 Report - Technology flare()
Pingback: Mad Catz® Announces the New Tritton® ARK™ Series Gaming Headsets - Technology flare()
Pingback: Philips 4K Blu-ray player now available in the US - Technology flare()
Pingback: A look at Steve Jobs’ biggest failures as Apple CEO - Technology flare()
Pingback: 不拼颜值拼实力：魅族MX6或加入HiFi元素1799没戏！ - Technology flare()
Pingback: Panasonic TX-32DS500B - Technology flare()
Pingback: Hands-on: Denon AH-MM400 headphones - Technology flare()
Pingback: Mobile Entertainment Industry Global Market Research Report 2016 - Technology flare()
Pingback: Best Music Streaming Service for You - Technology flare()
Pingback: New Study: Global HI-FI System Sales Market Trend and Forecast Report - Technology flare()
Pingback: In Depth: Should you get amped up about high-impedance headphones? - Technology flare()
Pingback: Discover a collaborative design platform for everyone - Technology flare()
Pingback: 5 things to know about Jay Z’s Tidal amid Apple takeover rumors - Technology flare()
Pingback: Hands on: ZTE Axon 7 - Technology flare()
Pingback: Some of the best Prime Day deals aren’t from Amazon - Technology flare()
Pingback: Hi-Fi for Less: Sharkk Launches Hybrid Electrostatic Headphones ... - Technology flare()
Pingback: Muir family may take big stake in Good Guys listing - Technology flare()
Pingback: Homepage()