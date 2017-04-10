Current sense resistors for automated placement equipment

Stackpole’s MR Series is a molded axial leaded series of current sense resistors with power ratings of 1, 3, 5, and 10 Watts.

The moulded package provides tightly controlled dimensions making them suitable for automated placement equipment. The flat resistive element provides for values down to 5 milliohm and tolerances as low as ±1% in a non-inductive package.

The MR Series is a good choice for high power current sense applications where the axial leaded resistors provide the optimal thermal connection for dissipating high power.

Pricing for the MR Series in full package quantities ranges from $0.15 to $1 each depending on volume, size and tolerance required.