Built-in power supply for temperature controller

Oven’s 5R6- 900 benchtop temperature controller with ramp/soak capabilities is a self-contained temperature control system that has its own power supply.

The temperature controller can also be used universally, which allows the user to use the device wherever they are located. As a solid state MOSFET bidirectional compact unit featuring an internal power supply, it is also capable of loading currents up to 10A.

The compact size, as well as the isolated communication port, makes using the 5R6-900 benchtop temperature controller easy, according to the manufacturer.

It has been designed for use in universities, science laboratories, PCR research and any businesses that specialise in temperature control. The controller features an easy-to-read digital display for controlling functions, including adjusting output voltage and setting the desired temperature.

Complete with an auto output shutdown if the sensor is opened or shorted, the unit also includes ‘high’, ‘low’ and ‘no alarm’ settings.